Patrons From 30 Countries Cooperate With Olena Zelenska Foundation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Patrons from 30 countries are already engaged in cooperating with the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

That's according to Olena Zelenska's page, Ukrinform reports.

“There are many pessimistic voices out there talking about the future of humanity, saying that people are inhumane and unhelpful to each other. But I hope that Ukraine's defense against the Russian attacker will prove the opposite. Because many countries are doing it, and many people around the world are proving the exact opposite, by supporting Ukraine not only with their sympathy, but also with their active assistance,” the First Lady noted.

Olena Zelenska told a journalist from Libelle, the largest women's magazine in the Netherlands, that patrons from 30 countries are already working with the foundation on“projects to restore normal, dignified life in Ukraine.” According to her, the journalist came to Kyiv on purpose.

Olena Zelenska said that the foundation, working together with patrons, is facilitating online education for Ukrainian schoolchildren by providing laptops and tablets, and is also assisting with the reconstruction of hospitals in Izium. Furthermore, the foundation has fully restored the severely damaged children's stadium in Hostomel, has already constructed 14 houses for large foster families (and continues to do so), and has set up six new Superhero Schools in a year – classrooms in hospitals for children undergoing long-term treatment.

In total, according to Zelenska, there are already 16 Superhero Schools in Ukraine.

In a conversation with the First Lady, the Dutch journalist noted that“after several disturbing nights in Ukraine, she understands Ukrainians and the work of the Foundation better.”

“Many of our partners - foreign patrons - also come in person to meet those they help. And we are grateful to everyone who shares with us at least a few days or hours of life in a country that is defending itself and helps it to survive. There are many such caring people. That is why I believe that, despite everything, the world has a chance to become a better place,” Zelenska emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the Olena Zelenska Foundation works in the areas of healthcare, education and humanitarian aid. The foundation's mission is to ensure that every person in Ukraine deserves to feel physically and mentally healthy, safe, and able to exercise their right to education and build a future in their native country.

Photo credit: Olena Zelenska / Facebook