Arab Contact Group Affirm Support For Syrian-Led Transition

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Arab Ministerial Contact Group on Syria convened in Aqaba, Jordan, on Saturday to discuss supporting the Syrian people, achieving a transition, and ensuring stability within the country.

Egypt's of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, participated in the meeting, highlighting Egypt's position of supporting the Syrian people during this critical period. According to Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs, Abdelatty stressed the importance of preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity, respecting its sovereignty, and supporting state institutions in their efforts to serve the Syrian population.

He also emphasised the necessity of launching a comprehensive, Syrian-led political process that includes all elements of Syrian society, political and social groups, to achieve national reconciliation and guarantee a successful transition.

During the meeting, Minister Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's firm rejection of Israel's incursions into the buffer zone with Syria. He condemned Israel's occupation of Syrian territory, stating that it was a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel, which he said represents a breach of international law. Abdelatty also condemned what he called the systematic Israeli airstrikes on Syrian army infrastructure and military capabilities.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a concluding statement outlining 17 key points. A primary focus was the attendees' emphasis on respecting the will and choices of the Syrian people and the need to cease all military operations. This was the first gathering of the group since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The Ministerial Contact Group on Syria includes representatives from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain (the current chair of the Arab Summit), and Qatar also attended, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

The meeting was convened at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The foreign ministers of the member states of the Arab Ministerial Contact Group on Syria met on Saturday, December 14, 2024, in Aqaba. The group was formed under Resolution No. 8914 issued by the Extraordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level. Attendees discussed recent developments in Syria.

The group affirmed their commitment to standing by the Syrian people, offering full support during this critical time, and respecting their will and choices. They also expressed their support for a comprehensive, Syrian-led, peaceful political transition, where all Syrian political and social forces, including women, youth, and civil society, are fairly represented. This transition, they said, should be overseen by the United Nations and the Arab League and align with the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254. The group said this includes forming a transitional governing body with Syrian consensus and beginning the steps outlined in the resolution for transitioning to a new political system. This system would meet the aspirations of the Syrian people through free and fair elections, supervised by the United Nations, based on a new constitution approved by Syrians, within specific timelines.

The attendees affirmed support for the role of the UN Special Envoy to Syria and requested that the UN Secretary-General provide the envoy with all necessary resources. The group also requested the establishment of a UN mission to assist Syria in supporting and overseeing the transitional process and to help the Syrian people achieve a Syrian-led political process in accordance with Resolution 2254. The group said that a comprehensive national dialogue and unity among all components of Syrian society was required to build a free, secure, stable, and unified Syria. They called for an immediate halt to all military operations and stated that the rights of all components of the Syrian people must be respected, without discrimination based on race, sect, or religion, ensuring justice and equality for all citizens.

They affirmed the importance of preserving the institutions of the Syrian state and enhancing their ability to serve the Syrian people to protect Syria from descending into chaos. The group called for immediately establishing a police force to protect citizens and state assets. They also stated their commitment to enhancing counter-terrorism efforts and cooperation, considering the threat it poses to Syria, regional security, and the wider world. The attendees declared complete solidarity with Syria in protecting its unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.

The group also affirmed the need for providing necessary humanitarian support to the Syrian people, including cooperation with relevant UN organisations. They said it was necessary to create the required security, living, and political conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and provide all necessary assistance, in cooperation with relevant UN organisations. The attendees agreed on the need to achieve national reconciliation and transitional justice based on legal and humanitarian standards, without retribution, to end the suffering of the Syrian people.

They condemned Israel's incursions into the buffer zone with Syria, including the surrounding areas in Mount Hermon and the Quneitra and Damascus countryside, rejecting the occupation as a flagrant violation of international law and the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel. They demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces and condemned Israeli airstrikes on areas and facilities in Syria. The attendees affirmed that the Golan Heights are occupied Syrian Arab territory and demanded the UN Security Council take necessary steps to stop these violations.

The group stated that Syria's security and stability were vital to the security and stability of the region. They stated that they would support Syria in rebuilding it into a unified, independent, stable, and secure Arab state for all its citizens, free from terrorism or extremism, and with no violation of its sovereignty or encroachment on its territorial integrity from any source. The attendees agreed that dealing with the new reality in Syria would be based on the extent to which it aligned with the above principles, to ensure that the common goal of meeting the rights and aspirations of the Syrian people was achieved. They also agreed to coordinate with other Arab countries to convene a meeting of the League Council to present the committee's report on the meeting and to communicate with partners in the international community to develop a unified position that supports Syria in its efforts to build a future that the Syrian people deserve, in accordance with the agreed-upon principles and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.



