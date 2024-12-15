Qatar To Reopen Embassy In Damascus, Syria From December 17

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has announced the resumption of operations at its embassy in the Syrian Arab Republic, starting from Tuesday. HE Khalifa Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al Sharif has been appointed as the charge d'affaires.

In a statement on Sunday, the of Foreign Affairs stated that the resumption of the embassy's operations in Damascus comes after nearly 13 years of severing all relations with the Syrian in 2011, expressing the State of Qatar's principled stance alongside the Syrian people's and its steadfast support for their demands for a dignified life, freedom, and social justice. It also reaffirmed Qatar's categorical rejection of the regime's repressive policies against the Syrian people.

The ministry emphasized that the resumption of embassy operations, coinciding with the triumph of the Syrian people's revolution, reflects the continued firm and supportive position of the State of Qatar towards the Syrian people and their struggle to attain their legitimate rights for a dignified life. It also enhances Qatar's relief efforts that began with an air bridge to assist the Syrian people in overcoming the requirements of the transitional phase and providing urgent humanitarian aid needed by Syria.

The ministry renewed the State of Qatar's commitment to actively contributing to regional and international efforts to achieve a transitional political process that ensures the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Syrian territories and leads the new Syria towards a future that meets the aspirations of its people for security, stability, development, and prosperity.