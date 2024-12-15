Qatar National Day Celebrations Kick Off At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha: The National Day celebrations of Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) kicked off today, December 15, with participation from various institutions and entities, offering a range of activities catering to visitors of all ages. The events will run until Dec. 18, 2024, along Katara Corniche.

The activities include musical performances, the traditional Qatari "Arda" dance, a showcase by Qatari in collaboration with Military Parade Center, and a street arts festival featuring local artistic and musical talents. There will also be heritage activities organized by The Qatari Society of Al Gannas (AGQS) and Al Galayel.

Visitors can enjoy falconry displays, saluki racing, cultural activities, and an exhibition of Qatar's achievements, as well as participation from local families showcasing traditional products and dishes.

The Thuraya Dome will host daily film screenings, including three space-themed films: "Traveling Through Space," "Eight Planets of the Milky Way," and "Stars."

On Monday, attendees can enjoy "The Perfect Little Planet" at 4pm, "Stars" at 5pm, and a 3D "Astronaut" show at 6pm. The organizing committee encourages online reservations for these films.

In a related event, Qatari Fine Art Exhibition opened at Building 19, featuring 17 artists with 47 artworks, including paintings, ceramics, and Arabic calligraphy. There will also be a daily theater performance titled "Suhail and Thuraya," which includes traditional songs, competitions, and stories for children, along with a performance by Al-Dana Girls Center in a children's operetta.

The Visual Arts Center is also presenting a special National Day mural, created by a group of Qatari and resident artists in "Qatar, the Art Nation" competition, expressing their love for Qatar. In the southern part of Katara, the hot air balloon event is taking place with Safe Flight Solutions.

Several cars are displayed throughout Katara as part of the "Moto Art" event, where artists paint national symbols on the cars.

For the eleventh consecutive year, "Book of Loyalty" is on display, showcasing signatures from previous years and offering the public a chance to express their love for Qatar.

Katara Oud Center will host musical evenings on December 17 and 18 at Building 6. On Katara Corniche event stage, a seminar titled "Qatar Through Eyes of Its People" will take place tomorrow (Monday), with Dr. Yusuf Ali Al Kazem, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Maarifi, and Haya Al Naimi as speakers. Additionally, a poetry evening celebrating Qatar's love will be held on December 17, featuring poets Ali Mirza, Mohammed Al Sada, Mustafa Matar, and hosted by poet Mohammed Al Shahwani.