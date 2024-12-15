General Staff: 214 Clashes Along Front Lines, Enemy Putting Pressure In Four Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, 214 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy has not reduced pressure in four sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update 22:00 on Sunday, December 15, Ukrinform reports.

“In total, 214 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The largest number of battles took place in the Siversk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka sectors,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, the Russian invaders launched one missile (using 2 rockets) and 34 air strikes (using 53 guided aerial bombs) on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, 606 kamikaze drones were deployed and more than 3,400 shelling attacks were made on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions near Vysoka Yaruha, Vovchansk and Tykhe. The defense forces repelled nine attacks, while one combat clash is ongoing.

The enemy has sustained losses in the sector, with nine troops killed or wounded, four vehicles, nine UAVs, and a piece of special equipment destroyed. Additionally, three vehicles and one artillery system were damaged.

The Kupiansk sector: the enemy conducted offensive actions near Zahryzove and Lozova. Three battles have been concluded, with one still in progress.

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders have launched 18 assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the vicinity of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Tverdokhlibove and Nadiya. The Ukrainian defenders were able to successfully repel 15 enemy attacks, with three combat clashes still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy has stormed Ukrainian positions 33 times near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyimka. Currently, fighting is underway in 17 locations.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched three attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled all attempts by the invaders to advance.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 11 assault operations with the support of bomber aircraft. The invaders stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the vicinity of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Seven of the aggressor's attacks were successfully repelled, with four combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has initiated 27 attacks since the beginning of the day in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Pishchane and Novoolenivka. Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 16 attacks, with 11 combat engagements still ongoing.

The enemy has sustained losses of 362 service members killed or wounded. Ukrainian troops have also destroyed two tanks, six vehicles, an ATGM, and a UAV control antenna.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders initiated 31 attacks in the vicinity of Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove and Uspenivka. Thus far, 23 attacks have been repelled, with ongoing combat engagements.

In the Vremivka sector, fighting continues near Sukhi Yaly, Rozlyv, Zelenivka and Makarivka. In the areas of Kostiantynopolske, Trudove, Novyi Komar, and Novosilka, the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 23 enemy attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully thwarted three attempts by the occupying forces to attack their positions.

In the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have successfully repelled 26 enemy attacks, with the invaders continuing to launch assaults.

In other sectors, there have been no major changes.

Photo: General Staff