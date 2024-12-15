Sybiha: It Is Time To Move From Freezing Russian Assets To Seizing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Andrii Sybiha said on Sunday that it is necessary to move from freezing Russian assets to seizing them.

The minister said this in a post on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“When it comes to immobilized Russian assets, it is time to move from freezing to seizing-use not only profits, but also assets themselves, to support Ukraine's defense, resilience, and recovery,” he wrote.

Sybiha stressed that it is fair and legitimate“to make the aggressor compensate for the damages and harm”.

As Ukrinform reported, damages that Ukraine suffered as a result of Russian aggression have reached nearly $800 billion, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.