Sybiha: It Is Time To Move From Freezing Russian Assets To Seizing
Date
12/15/2024 7:09:40 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sunday that it is necessary to move from freezing Russian assets to seizing them.
The minister said this in a post on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“When it comes to immobilized Russian assets, it is time to move from freezing to seizing-use not only profits, but also assets themselves, to support Ukraine's defense, resilience, and recovery,” he wrote.
Sybiha stressed that it is fair and legitimate“to make the aggressor compensate for the damages and harm”.
Read also:
Ukraine, EU sign greement on use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets
As Ukrinform reported, damages that Ukraine suffered as a result of Russian aggression have reached nearly $800 billion, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
MENAFN15122024000193011044ID1108995480
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.