Partisans Discover Important Russian Communications Hub In Vladivostok

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Agents of the ATESH partisan movement identified the 743rd mobile communications hub located on Sedanka Mountain in Vladivostok (Russia). This facility is a critical component of Russia's communication infrastructure, ensuring data transmission and coordination for both military and civilian services.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was shared by the ATESH partisan movement on Telegram .

"The 743rd communications hub plays a key role in crisis management and military security. Its strategic location allows coverage of large territories, providing reliable command and control communication channels. Such hubs are designed to operate in challenging conditions, such as military conflicts or natural disasters, which makes this facility critically important for the invading army," the post reads.

It is noted that all collected information about the facility, personnel, equipment, and transport, including details of every vehicle entering the premises, has been handed over to the "right hands" by the activists.

"Now we just have to wait for 'hot' news from the depths of the Rashist rear," added ATESH.

The partisan movement encourages people to send (for a reward) information that could help in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

As reported by Ukrinform, an agent of the ATESH partisan movement, during reconnaissance of the western coast of Crimea, documented a Russian radar systems base in the village of Uyutne near Yevpatoria in temporarily occupied Crimea.