Kuwait Amir Receives Finance Min. , Newly Appointed KIA Managing Director
12/15/2024 5:16:07 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday at Bayan Palace, Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and investment Noura Al-Fassam.
Minister Al-Fassam presented His Highness with Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, on occasion of being appointed Managing Director of Kuwait Investment Authority. (end)
