عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Receives Finance Min. , Newly Appointed KIA Managing Director


12/15/2024 5:16:07 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday at Bayan Palace, Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and investment Noura Al-Fassam.
Minister Al-Fassam presented His Highness with Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, on occasion of being appointed Managing Director of Kuwait Investment Authority. (end)
tm





MENAFN15122024000071011013ID1108994535


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search