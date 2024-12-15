Kuwait Amir Receives Finance Min. , Newly Appointed KIA Managing Director

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Sunday at Bayan Palace, of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and Noura Al-Fassam. Minister Al-Fassam presented His Highness with Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, on occasion of being appointed Managing Director of Kuwait Investment Authority. (end) tm

