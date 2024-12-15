Over 300 Explosions: Russians Shell Border Areas Of Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv Regions Nearly 100 Times Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders carried out 99 on the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions over the past day, resulting in a total of 322 explosions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the North Operational Command on .

In Chernihiv region, 15 settlements in Horodnia, Novhorod-Siverskyi, Snovsk, and Semenivka communities came under attack. Reportedly, the invaders used mortars, barrel artillery, FPV drones, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and unidentified explosive devices dropped from UAVs.

In Sumy region, 23 settlements in Sumy, Okhtyrka, Konotop, and Shostka districts were shelled. Preliminary data indicate that the Russian forces used unidentified explosive devices, FPV drones, Shahed-type UAVs, mortars, and barrel artillery against Sumy border areas.

Specifically, in Riasne, an administrative building was damaged by enemy shelling; in Novopostroiene, a Shahed UAV strike injured a civilian and damaged a private house and a vehicle; in Seredyna-Buda, an enemy attack damaged an administrative building, a critical infrastructure site, and a garage.

In Kharkiv region, the enemy targeted four settlements in Bohodukhiv district. Preliminary reports indicate the use of barrel artillery, unguided aerial rockets, mortars, FPV drones, and unidentified explosive devices.

The information regarding damage and casualties among the local population is still being clarified.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 292 clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops over the past day, with the Siversk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Kursk directions being the hottest spots.