(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign has claimed that Turkey successfully persuaded Iran and Russia not to intervene militarily during the Syrian rebels' offensive which led to the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad's in the early hours of December 8.



However, the information obtained by the Tehran Times suggests that this assertion contradicts the terms agreed upon in Doha on December 7 between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran, and Russia.



In a recent interview with Turkey’s NTV, Hakan Fidan stated "The most important thing we had to do was to talk to the Russians and Iranians to ensure they would not enter the (Syria) equation with military force. We spoke with the Russians and Iranians, and they understood the issue."



New information obtained by the Tehran Times shows the December 7th summit under the Astana platform saw Turkey agree to a framework enabling direct negotiations between the Syrian Leader and rebel forces, with Assad remaining in power.



“It was agreed that the Syrian conflict would be resolved through political means, with both the Assad government and the armed opposition entering into dialogue,” a source involved in the Doha talks told the Tehran Times.

