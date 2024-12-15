Cold Weather Expected Across Jordan Until Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra) -- Jordan will experience relatively cold weather in most regions through Wednesday, with slightly warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), moderate southeasterly winds will prevail, occasionally becoming active.The JMD report warned of frost formation during late-night hours, particularly over southern mountainous areas, as well as parts of the Badia and plains. Residents are urged to take precautions against cold weather conditions.In Amman, temperatures today are forecasted to range between 16 C and 5 C in the eastern parts and 14 C and 3 C in the west. Northern highlands will see temperatures between 13 C and 2 C, while Al-Sharah mountains are expected to record lows of 1 C and highs of 12 C.Meanwhile, warmer conditions are anticipated at lower elevations, with temperatures at the Dead Sea ranging between 25 C and 11 C and in the Gulf of Aqaba between 25 C and 10 C.