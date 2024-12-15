Delhi Polls: Kejriwal, CM Atishi Retain Seats As AAP Releases Final List Of 38 Names (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Taking a lead over rivals, the ruling AAP released its final and fourth list of 38 candidates for Delhi Assembly on Sunday, re-fielding Chief Atishi from her Kalkaji constituency and Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.

The party has now named 70 candidates even before the announcement of Assembly poll dates, giving its nominees almost two months for campaigning.

Controversial Uttam Nagar legislator Naresh Balyan, arrested in an alleged extortion case, has been replaced by his wife Pooja Naresh Balyan.

The AAP has also reposed faith in Mehrauli legislator Naresh Yadav, who was attacked by the Opposition parties after his conviction in a Quran sacrilege case in Punjab.

The AAP has also backed many MLAs who have been involved in controversies over the last five years. Satyendra Kumar Jain, who remained in jail in a money laundering case, and Amanatullah Khan, who was involved in a case related to alleged Waqf Board irregularities, have been re-fielded from Shakur Basti and Okhla, respectively.

A surprise inclusion was Ramesh Pahelwan from Kasturba Nagar, replacing three-time sitting legislator Madan Lal. Pahelwan has returned to the party fold, after leaving it in 2013, just hours before the release of the final list of party candidates.

The list, issued by AAP National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak, showed the party's belief in the performance of over three dozen sitting legislators who have again been given tickets.

Minister Gopal Rai will contest from Babarpur and his Cabinet colleague Saurabh Bhardwaj will fight the election from Greater Kailash.

Former MP Mahabal Mishra's son Vinay Mishra has once again been fielded from Dwarka. Former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti has also been re-fielded from Malviya Nagar.

Some of the other key candidates are: Sanjeev Jha from Burari, Ajesh Yadav from Badli, Mohinder Goyal from Rithala, Jai Bhagwan from Bawana, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultan Pur Majra, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh, Preeti Tomar from Tri Nagar, Rajesh Gupta from Wazirpur, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi from Model Town, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Shoaib Iqbal from Matia Mahal and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran.

Others include Vishesh Ravi from Karol Bagh, Shiv Charan Goel from Moti Nagar, Dhanwati Chandela from Rajouri Garden, Raj Kumari Dhillon from Hari Nagar, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar, Mahinder Yadav from Vikaspuri, Virender Singh Kadian from Delhi Cantonment, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Pramila Tokas from R.K. Puram, Ajay Dutt from Ambedkar Nagar, Dinesh Mohaniya from Sangam Vihar, Sahi Ram from Tughlakabad, Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli and Surendra Kumar from Gokalpur.