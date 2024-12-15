Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran restores consular services

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran is poised to fully resume its consular functions starting Sunday, as stated in a previous announcement by the Azerbaijani of Foreign Affairs.



The Ministry confirmed the restart of consular services, emphasizing the embassy's dedication to assisting Azerbaijani nationals and others in need of support. This recent update follows the embassy's reopening in July 2024 at a new site, marking an important milestone after its closure due to a tragic event.



In January 2023, an assault on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran led to Baku temporarily shutting down its diplomatic operations and evacuating personnel. The Azerbaijani government denounced the incident as a "terrorist act," escalating tensions between the two nations.



An investigation by Iranian officials revealed personal and family-related reasons behind the attack. The assailant reportedly told authorities that he believed the embassy was hiding his wife from him. He launched the assault while his children were waiting in his car, parked nearby the embassy.

MENAFN15122024000045016755ID1108994291