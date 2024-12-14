Nevada Coin Hoard Holiday Gold Rush - The Biggest Gold Auction Event Of The Year Presented By One Of A Kind Coins

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G8Auctions proudly announces the

"Nevada Coin Hoard Holiday Rush" , the most monumental coin auction of the year. Set to take place on December 15, 2024, at 6 PM EST , this extraordinary event features some of the rarest and most coveted gold coins in the world, headlined by a coin valued at over one million dollars . This is your chance to own pieces of American history and numismatic excellence. Visit Nevada Coin Hoard Holiday GOLD RUSH | G8Auctions to register to bid.

Continue Reading

This exact coin that recently sold in auction in a lower grade for 1.1 Million plus 25% buyers premium

Lot 88 - 1875 $10 Liberty Head Gold Coin. Finest known example.

Post thi





The Crown Jewel:

Lot 88 - 1875 $10 Liberty Head Gold PCGS Graded AU55 Mintage 100 EXTREMELY RARE | G8Auctions

1875 $10 Liberty Head Gold Coin (PCGS AU55)



Lot 88 is the undeniable centerpiece of this auction, valued at over $1,350,000 . With a minuscule mintage of only 100 coins and an estimated 8 to 9 known survivors , this coin is one of the rarest and most significant gold coins ever struck by the U.S. Mint . Graded AU55 by PCGS, this is the FINEST KNOWN EXAMPLE of this magnificent coin.

Another Showstopper:

Lot 51 - 1825/24/1 $5 Capped Bust Gold RARE 25-30 Known | G8Auctions

1854-O $20 Liberty Head Double Eagle (PCGS XF40)



A cornerstone of American coinage history, Lot 51 is the first $20 Double Eagle struck at the New Orleans Mint . With very few surviving examples in collectible condition, this piece is an unparalleled acquisition for elite collectors.

Additional Highlights from the Nevada Coin Hoard Holiday Gold Rush

The auction is packed with gold coins that showcase the artistry and history of American minting. Key lots include:

Lot 15 - 1861 $2.5 Liberty Head Gold Old Reverse PCGS MS64+ CAC | G8Auctions

Lot 47 - 1868 $3 Three Dollar Gold

PCGS Graded MS66 VERY RARE | G8Auctions

Lot 52 - 1834 Classic Head Gold

PCGS Graded MS62 RARE | G8Auctions

Lot 53 - 1806 $5 Draped Bust Gold PCGS Graded AU55 | G8Auctions

Lot 87 - 1864-S $10 Liberty Head Gold

PCGS Graded AU55+ RARE | G8Auctions

Why This Auction is

Unmissable

The "Nevada Coin Hoard Holiday Gold Rush" is more than just an auction; it's an event that celebrates history, artistry, and the timeless allure of gold. With coins valued in the millions and treasures from one of the most famous hoards in numismatic history, this auction is truly the gold event of the year .

Auction Details



Event Date : December 15, 2024

Live Bidding Start Time : 6 PM EST Location : Online at G8Auctions

Register now at

G8Auctions to secure your place in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Browse the full catalog, place pre-bids, and get ready to claim your piece of history.

About G8Auctions

G8Auctions is the premier platform for rare and historic collectibles, specializing in gold coins, artifacts, and investment-grade treasures. Trusted by collectors and investors alike, G8Auctions combines authenticity, excellence, and access to the world's most extraordinary items.

Media Contact :

Nicholas Gilberti

Chief Operating Officer

One of a Kind Coins LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 609-389-4952

Experience the thrill of discovery and the grandeur of history at the "Nevada Coin Hoard Holiday Gold Rush." Don't miss your chance to own the rarest treasures in numismatics on December 15, 2024, at 6 PM EST.

SOURCE One of a Kind Coins

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED