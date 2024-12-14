Russians Attack Nikopol District 25 Times Throughout Day Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout Saturday, Russians have attacked Nikopol district 25 times, injuring a woman and causing destruction.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, as cited by Ukrinform.

"The invaders have attacked Nikopol district 25 times throughout the day targeting the district center, as well as Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Myriv, and Chervonohryhorivsk communities. Artillery and UAVs were used. A 54-year-old woman was and hospitalized in critical condition," he wrote.

Seven apartment buildings and eight private homes were damaged, along with two outbuildings, three garages, and vehicles.

An infrastructure facility, a transportation company, a lyceum, social and extracurricular educational facilities, and a kindergarten were also damaged.

Power lines and a gas pipeline were hit.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine's air defense forces shot down an enemy UAV over Dnipropetrovsk region in the evening.