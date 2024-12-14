Ten Six Hundred By Kaizentopia Company Limited Wins Iron A'design Award In Landscape Planning And Garden Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ten Six Hundred

Kaizentopia Company Limited's Riverside Boutique Hotel Recognized for Excellence in Landscape Design by Esteemed International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and influential design competitions, has announced Kaizentopia Company Limited as a winner in the Landscape Planning and Garden Design category for their outstanding work, "Ten Six Hundred ." This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the Thailand-based firm in creating a captivating riverside boutique hotel.The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award is highly relevant to the industry, as it showcases designs that address current trends and needs while advancing standards and practices. Kaizentopia Company Limited's winning project demonstrates the practical benefits of thoughtful landscape design, offering inspiration for professionals and stakeholders seeking innovative solutions that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.Ten Six Hundred stands out for its unique integration of historical and cultural elements into a contemporary landscape design. Drawing inspiration from traditional riverside residential communities in Bangkok, the hotel incorporates expansive openings, intricate patterns, and carefully selected plant species to create a tranquil and immersive experience for guests. The design seamlessly blends hardscape materials and lush greenery, contributing to the hotel's distinct identity and sense of place.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Kaizentopia Company Limited's commitment to excellence and innovation in landscape design. The award will undoubtedly inspire the firm to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in future projects, further solidifying their position as a leading force in the industry.Ten Six Hundred was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Director Sumanee Ampansap, Landscape Architects Angwara Yamwajee, Poramin Tathong, Surakiet Waion, and the dedicated staff at Kaizentopia Company Limited. Their collective expertise and vision have contributed to the creation of this award-winning landscape design.Interested parties may learn more about Ten Six Hundred and its exceptional design at:About Kaizentopia Company LimitedKaizentopia Company Limited is a Thailand-based firm specializing in creating high-quality outdoor spaces and providing clients with extensive skill in the design of high-use, prominently sculptural landscapes. The firm's work operates from deep research into each site's context, history, ecology, and communities, varying in scale and type from site master plans to outdoor furniture.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to the Landscape Planning and Garden Design field, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful execution.About A' Design AwardThe A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award is a highly regarded international design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in the landscape and garden design industry. By participating in this prestigious award, designers, agencies, companies, and brands have the opportunity to showcase their talent, gain global exposure, and be celebrated for their outstanding contributions to the field. The A' Design Award is committed to promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, with the ultimate goal of creating a better world through the power of good design. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an esteemed jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.