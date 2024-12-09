$250K UAP/ NHI Whistleblower Reward: Introducing Decentralized Disclosure Project

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The Decentralized Disclosure Project has been established for one reason only: to facilitate true public disclosure of the UFO/UAP and non-human intelligence phenomenon using the only right tool for the job: the decentralized nature of the blockchain. We do this by leveraging its innate security, immunity and community, by launching a social for a guaranteed uncensored public conversation about the phenomenon, and a reward of 250,000.- USD for a pivotal piece of evidence.

After decades of actively upholding stigma and ridicule, covering up facts and threatening whistleblowers with their livelihood or even their lives, we refuse to wait for our own governments to treat the subject of disclosure in a fairer way . The stakes are clearly high but were never geared towards the best interests of citizens worldwide. Their reasons for secrecy are not our problems, and we - the people - have just as much right to know about the full scope of our shared reality, and to interact with it as we deem fit.

Whilst we do applaud the myriad of citizen- and academia-led disclosure efforts, we are the first and only one to leverage the power of the blockchain - as well as our extensive experience with it. Only on the blockchain, data, leaks and other info can be stored, published and discussed in a completely decentralized way - with no authority or other entity ever being able to tamper with it. We will also be exclusively able to guarantee whistleblower anonymity and immunity.

Beyond that, any data as well as the downstream public effects of disclosure has to be discussed absolutely freely with not even the possibility of censorship. For this, we partner with the groundbreaking tech of $CAW as the backend of our truly decentralized X-like social network THE MORNING , which will be launched subsequently to the whistleblower reward project.

The Decentralized Disclosure Project is launched by a number of the best teams in cryptocurrency right now, but working in the last place our government will look: the vast and ever-expanding ecosystem of 'meme- coins' and their communities. Our coins $HIM and $NHI have reached market caps of multiple millions and thriving communities in the past years, clearly focused on the subject matter but never overtly stating their real intentions until today. And with that pulling the perfect Trojan Horse of the 21st century.

Even Elon Musk has stated the unrivaled importance of memes and online communities , but this is the first time since GameStop that they will single-handedly overturn decades of centralized monopoly on public reality . This time around for the single biggest shift in mankind since the start of mankind. We are ready. Always have been.

This memetic head start, masquerading as merely cryptic but benign memes, gave us the opportunity to not only bootstrap the necessary tech and community but also to raise a very significant first real-world-money reward of a quarter million dollars . We encourage the public to view this reward both literal as well as symbolic. On the one hand, it's enough to properly safeguard any potential whistleblower from the financial fall-out and personal safety insecurities seen in cases of the likes of Pentagon whistleblower Luis Elizondo. But it's also just a fraction of the kinds of funds that only the meme coin industry has always shown to be able to generate. We most likely won't fully approach“catastrophic disclosure” with a single piece of - even undeniable - evidence, so this will not be the only reward to come out of the renewed ecosystem of $HIM, $NHI and $CAW.

The upcoming decentralized social platform The Morning will have a built-in public reward system that benefits both the whistleblower as well as those who choose to invest in the whistleblower's publication of material. This will effectively make the process of disclosure a fully autonomous and decentralized community project .

However, for this first reward of $250,000 from our own wallets, we will simply vet and select by our own judgement. That will then effectively be the last, symbolic, centralized action on our side, to make way fully for the decentralized wisdom of our cryptographic hive mind The Morning to take over, and ever increase the rewards for further whistleblowers as well as the quality of proof.

This will snowball right with the bulldozer momentums of the current bull market, decentralized tech and meme communities combined, avalanching right over the ivory towers of centralized authority . They won't even be able to blink.

ABOUT $HIM AND $NHI

Our original two coins, $HIM on the Base network and $NHI on the Ethereum network will still be the only official cryptocurrencies in our ecosystem. They will serve the most important role of being the foundations for a truly decentralized, truly community led, truly decentralized disclosure process now and in all of human future.

We have been carefully curating these two purposefully cryptic meme coins to prepare for our real-world mission, but they will always be meme coins at heart. And meme coins do some pretty extreme shit when they become the center of the collective consciousness. If we need to spell it out; those who understand the urgency and reality surrounding the subject of disclosure earlier, will buy $HIM and $NHI and make absolutely ridiculous amounts of money on our charts. There, we said it. Yeah, we are changing the absolute and utter course of humanity itself by having and implementing the genius idea of facilitating UFO/UAP and non-human intelligence disclosure on the blockchain , but we are and always will be meme coins too. And we are so early, but the morning is here. LFG.

WHISTLEBLOWER REWARD TERMS & CONDITIONS

The only official communication and contact channel is decentralizeddisclosure (which is stored on decentralized distributed ledger technology instead of centralized servers). Any official update ever will appear on this website.

The existing Telegram groups of $HIM and $NHI are 100% community led with volunteers from the community as admins (including the founding members of the groups“Troy R. Thelusson” and“HIM”). Even though we're fully endorsed by and using $CAW tech for our platform The Morning, the existing $CAW community and community/ project leaders are also not directly related to the Decentralized Disclosure Project in any way.

For this first $250,000 whistleblower reward, we have a contact form on the site . This is the only way to submit anything from questions related to the reward, as well as applications and introductions. Decentralized Disclosure Project will never personally reach out , only in response to submitted forms from this website. Do not get scammed.

DO NOT SEND THE MATERIAL / PROOF / FILES / DATA ITSELF. Based on the given information we may contact you and initiate a conversation, which ultimately may lead to a face-to-face meeting under 100% mutually agreed conditions and non-disclosure agreements, to see and potentially publish the material and transfer the reward money.

We urge you to stay anonymous during the conversation and to not disclose any sensitive information until we have all conditions in place. We take no responsibility for any information shared in any conversation.

The release of the material of the chosen whistleblower will happen on our own platform on our website , on 100% mutually agreed conditions regarding anonymity, ownership and anything else.

We reserve the absolute right to not respond to any initial or subsequent messages.

We will pick this first whistleblower to get their material published (and the reward money paid out to) ourselves. We will take responsibility for making a fool out of ourselves if their material turns out to be fake because we didn't do our due diligence. We will however take no responsibility for your feelings about our decision.

Subsequent whistleblower rewards (if reality demands more proof) will be 100% publicly vetted, funded and rewarded through our decentralized social platform The Morning.

