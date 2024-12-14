Istanbul financial center, Abu Dhabi global market collaborate to strengthen Turkey’s financial sector

(MENAFN) The Istanbul Center (IFC) and the Abu Dhabi Global (ADGM) have signed a partnership agreement aimed at enhancing Türkiye’s financial competitiveness by fostering cooperation between public and private sector banks, asset management firms, brokerage firms, and other key financial players.



In a statement released on Wednesday, the IFC highlighted that this collaboration will contribute to the development of Turkey’s financial markets, products, and services, while also promoting their integration into global financial and capital markets.



The agreement outlines a joint effort in areas such as research, development, training, knowledge transfer, and technological innovation. Additionally, both financial centers will collaborate in organizing meetings, conferences, seminars, and other events focused on international development and promotional activities.



Business representatives from both Turkey and the United Arab Emirates will participate in relevant events hosted by the two financial hubs. The partnership also aims to enhance the capabilities of both nations by working together on technical assistance, policy development, and mutually beneficial initiatives.



The collaboration will extend to areas such as green and sustainable finance, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, green bonds, corporate social responsibility, and sustainable investment strategies, with both parties exchanging expertise to drive progress in these key sectors.

MENAFN14122024000045016755ID1108992604