Russian Troops Drop Explosives On Pensioner In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian pensioner in the central district of Kherson. The man was taken to hospital with injuries.

This was reported on by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“A local resident was struck by a Russian drone in the central district of Kherson. A 65-year-old man sustained injuries as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to his face, arm and leg,” the post reads.

Currently, doctors are examining the victim and providing the necessary assistance.

As reported, Russian troops shelled a village in the Kherson region with artillery, injuring a woman.

Photo credit: Health Ministry