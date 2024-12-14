Arab Parl't Demands Stopping Israeli Occupation Violations In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The President of the Arab Parliament (AP) Ahmad Al-Yamahi has called on the international community, mainly the UN Security Council, to take an immediate and urgent move to condemn, and stop, violations committed by the Israeli forces in Syria.

Delivering a speech during opening the second session of the fourth legislative term on Saturday, Al-Yamahi said Israeli occupation forces exploited the ongoing situations in Syria, occupied farther land, and destroyed Syria's and infrastructure, in addition to damaging deliberately the country's opportunities to restore its security, stability and territorial integrity.

The AP is monitoring, with great interest, the latest developments in Syria, renewing its call for all Syrian parties to maintain the state's institutions and putting ahead its supreme interest, he said.

Al-Yamahi urged those parties also to use dialogue in this phase, stressing the necessity of enhancing solidarity and Arab involvement with Syrians to help them implement their national choices and meet their aspirations.

Al-Yamahi called on the world's parliaments and free nations to press their governments to implement the Arab-Islamic Summit resolutions regarding freezing Israel's participation in the UN General Assembly and its affiliated bodies as well as international organizations and legislatures.

He revealed that the AP is determined to communicate with the world's parliaments to press their governments to recognize the Palestinian statehood.

The session is being held today while Palestinian people have been facing, over 14 months, "unprecedented genocide and daily massacres", he affirmed.

Despite this, the international community has been inactive to take action to save a nation that have been eliminated on a daily bases, he said.

On Lebanon, Al-Yamahi showed full solidarity of the AP with Lebanese people in this accurate phase to meet their aspirations in security, economic and political stability through electing a new president of the Republic.

Regarding Sudan, he stressed the necessity of intensifying international and Arab efforts for a ceasefire, and a full and final settlement of the ongoing crisis in a manner that maintains Sudan's unity and territorial integrity, and puts an end to the Sudanese people's sufferings.

On Yemen, Al-Yamahi said it's time to end the continued sufferings of Yemenis, urging support for international and Arab efforts to reach an inclusive, final political solution to the crisis, in accordance with the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanism, and the outcomes of the national dialogue as well as the relevant Security Council resolutions.

As for Libya, he said the AP is fully backing reaching a Libyan national consensus that leads to holding presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible to boost Libya's stability, security and territorial integrity.

In addition, he affirmed that the current phase requires intensifying Arab presence to deal with the ongoing crises in the region.

He also emphasized the AP full support for all sincere Arab efforts led by the Arab League to deal with the crises facing the Arab nation.

The AP will spare no efforts in support of these endeavors and will work to harness parliamentary diplomacy tools to back the League's role, he noted.

The session is set to discuss the developments in legal, social, security, political and human rights dossiers in the Arab region. (end)

