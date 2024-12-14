Russia’s assaults on Ukraine causes electricity cut off

(MENAFN) workforces have returned electricity to 40,156 individuals who were cut off owing to Russian assaults in the previous day. This was declared by the of Energy of Ukraine, stated by Ukrinform.



On December 13, Russia made another and drone assault on Ukraine’s power system. Energy workforces are trying to reduce the impact and bring back stable electricity supply.



The Ministry of Energy stated that the transmission system operator has momentarily implemented scheduled hourly power cut. The recent schedules are accessible on the regional distribution system operators' official resources. Citizens are informed to observe updates during the day.



According to an official resolution, critical infrastructure enterprises or businesses who import over 60 percent of their electricity for their own needs are not subject to power restrictions.



In line with the Ministry of Energy, announced on December 1, the highest electricity import amount from European Union nations has been 2.1 GW. The Ministry asks businesses to actively import electricity, since this is an extra step to stabilize Ukraine’s electric system.



