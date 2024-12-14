'Will Step Aside', Says President Yoon Suk Yeol As South Korean Parliament Votes To Impeach Him Over Martial Law Order

(MENAFN- Live Mint) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on Saturday over his recent attempt to impose martial law in the country. The top official said he would "step aside" after the National Assembly voted against him but vowed to fight for his future. He was suspended from official duties in the evening - with Prime Han Duck-soo taking over his role.



"Although I am stopping for now, the journey I have walked with the people over the past two and a half years toward the future must never come to a halt. I will never give up," he said in a televised address.

Yoon currently remains in office with his presidential powers suspended halfway through his five-year term. The Constitutional Court will decide whether to remove him sometime in the next six months. A snap election will be called if he is formally removed from office.

