President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President-Elect Of Georgia

12/14/2024 8:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Mikheil Kavelashvili on his election as President of Georgia, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:“The relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are rooted in the will of our peoples, who have historically lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good-neighborliness, always supporting each other. We are pleased to see that our bilateral relations, built on such strong foundations and based on mutual respect and trust, are now developing comprehensively and successfully.

I am confident that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen and expand our interstate relations and strategic partnership, ensuring the well-being of our countries and peoples, the stability and security of our region, and the realization of its economic potential.”

AzerNews

