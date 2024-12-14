President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President-Elect Of Georgia
12/14/2024 8:09:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory
letter to Mikheil Kavelashvili on his election as President of
Georgia, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:“The relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia
are rooted in the will of our peoples, who have historically lived
in an atmosphere of friendship and good-neighborliness, always
supporting each other. We are pleased to see that our bilateral
relations, built on such strong foundations and based on mutual
respect and trust, are now developing comprehensively and
successfully.
I am confident that we will make joint efforts to further
strengthen and expand our interstate relations and strategic
partnership, ensuring the well-being of our countries and peoples,
the stability and security of our region, and the realization of
its economic potential.”
