‘One Nation, One Election’ Will Serve As Milestone For India’S Development & Progress: Rajasthan MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 14 (IANS) Rajasthan's Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi said on Saturday that 'One Nation, One Election' would serve as a milestone for India's development and progress.'

“The in 1952, 1957, 1962, and 1967 were conducted under the framework of 'One Nation, One Election', but this arrangement was later changed. The people are again demanding the same pattern of elections in the country. Just like one nation, one tax and one nation, one ration, there should also be 'One Nation, One Election',” the MP told persons.

He added that frequent imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) disrupts development work, imposes an economic burden on the country, and creates numerous challenges.

On December 16, the Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill 2024' in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to amend the Constitution to facilitate simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The bill also aims to synchronise Lok Sabha, state assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections across the country within 100 days which aligns with recommendations by a high-level panel chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The 'One Nation, One Election' proposal has drawn sharp criticism from opposition INDIA Bloc. However, Joshi criticised the Congress on constitutional issues, saying that the public is well aware of who is responsible for endangering the Constitution.

He also accused the Congress of carrying the Constitution in their pockets for show, while asserting that the Modi government has upheld the Constitution by prioritising the all-round development of every section of society.

"Congress has always prioritised power over the Constitution," Joshi claimed, adding that the party avoids meaningful discussions on the matter.

He alleged that Congress leaders, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, had repeatedly undermined the Constitution.

He also referenced an incident during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure when Rahul Gandhi tore up a bill, calling it another example of the Congress's disregard for constitutional values.

He accused Congress of disrespecting B.R. Ambedkar while highlighting that the Modi government has developed and honoured locations associated with Ambedkar, including his birthplace, places of education, initiation, and nirvana.