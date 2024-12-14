BJP, AAP Spar Over Kejriwal's Letter To Amit Shah On Law And Order Issue In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP engaged in a war of words on Saturday after AAP National Convener and former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagging law and order issue in the national Capital.

Talking to IANS, Virendra Sachdeva sharply criticised Kejriwal, bringing up past allegations and controversies involving the Delhi government.

"See, who is talking about law and order? The one where a woman was assaulted in his house. Now, he has the audacity to write a letter. This is the same Kejriwal who once supported criminal elements and turned a blind eye to the actions of his own party members. How many of his MLAs have criminal charges against them, and what action has been taken?" he questioned.

He said, referring to ongoing legal matters involving certain AAP legislators.

Sachdeva also accused Kejriwal of diverting attention from what he called the 'core issues' facing Delhi, such as corruption, poor infrastructure, and rising electricity prices.

"With Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, Kejriwal is using this letter as a distraction, as he has lost ground with the people of Delhi," he added.

AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar countered the BJP over its handling of law and order in Delhi.

"Crime has risen dramatically, with daily reports of chain snatching, robberies, and gang wars. Women, the elderly, and even children are not safe. The BJP, which was entrusted by the people of Delhi to maintain law and order, has completely failed in its responsibility," Kakkar said.

She also supported Kejriwal's request for a meeting with Amit Shah, urging the Union Home Minister to step out of election mode and address the growing concerns.

The exchange of barbs between the AAP and BJP highlights the ongoing political tension in Delhi ahead of the upcoming elections, with both parties using the law and order issue as a key point of contention.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in his letter raised alarm over the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital, seeking an urgent meeting with Shah to discuss the escalating crime rates.

Kejriwal emphasised that despite law and order in Delhi falling under the jurisdiction of the central government, the city has become infamous as the 'crime capital' of India.

He expressed deep concerns about the rising crime rate and called for immediate action to address the situation.