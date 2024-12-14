Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy bans imports from Russia for another year

(MENAFN) As stated by Ukrinform, quoting the of Economy, the choice was taken at an official conference on December 13, 2024.



The Ministry repeated that the goods categories that are forbidden for from Russia was authorized by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution on December 30, 2015 (No. 1147) and has been continually renewed.



In addition to, on December 10, officials prolonged the validity of the Cabinet's resolution No. 1146 from December 30, 2015, which creates, for another year, import duty rates on goods imports from Russia, till December 31, 2025.



"Since April 9, 2022, the government has imposed a full embargo on goods from the Russian Federation (government resolution No. 426 of April 9, 2022). No trade with Russia is taking place. However, we must not forget the pressure Russia exerted before the full-scale invasion. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain the measures that were previously implemented as countermeasures against Russia. Over time, Russia's economic pressure will receive an appropriate legal assessment," announced Ukraine's Trade Representative and Deputy Minister of Economy, Taras Kachka.





MENAFN14122024000045016953ID1108992671