Azerbaijani Classic Car Collection Receives Prestigious Award

12/14/2024 8:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the General Assembly of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation's“Classic Car Show” was announced as the first winner of the FIA Founding Members Heritage Promotion Cup, Azernews reports.

The cup was received by Fargan Novruzov, First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Presented for the first time as part of the FIA's 120th anniversary, this award honors organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the Promotion of automotive heritage and have actively participated in disseminating knowledge about automotive history to the public.

The award, intended to be presented annually, is an important part of the FIA's large-scale activities to preserve automotive heritage and pass it on to future generations.

The AAF's“Classic Car Show” was recognized for its exceptional contributions to the development of automotive heritage, educational initiatives, and the creation of an inclusive environment for the public to closely study automotive history. The collection, which has been on display at the Heydar Aliyev Center for 10 years, has attracted the interest of classic car enthusiasts and the general public.

AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

