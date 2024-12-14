Azerbaijani Classic Car Collection Receives Prestigious Award
At the General Assembly of the International Automobile
Federation (FIA), held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, the
Azerbaijan Automobile Federation's“Classic Car Show” was announced
as the first winner of the FIA Founding Members Heritage Promotion
Cup, Azernews reports.
The cup was received by Fargan Novruzov, First Deputy Director
of the Heydar Aliyev Center.
Presented for the first time as part of the FIA's 120th
anniversary, this award honors organizations and individuals who
have made significant contributions to the Promotion of automotive
heritage and have actively participated in disseminating knowledge
about automotive history to the public.
The award, intended to be presented annually, is an important
part of the FIA's large-scale activities to preserve automotive
heritage and pass it on to future generations.
The AAF's“Classic Car Show” was recognized for its exceptional
contributions to the development of automotive heritage,
educational initiatives, and the creation of an inclusive
environment for the public to closely study automotive history. The
collection, which has been on display at the Heydar Aliyev Center
for 10 years, has attracted the interest of classic car enthusiasts
and the general public.
