Jalandhar Civic Polls: AAP Promises Launch Of 100 E-Buses, Round The Clock Water Supply

(MENAFN- IANS) Jalandhar, Dec 14 (IANS) Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Saturday launched its official campaign for the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation elections, unveiling a manifesto with five guarantees aimed at transforming the city with the launch of 100 electric buses and round the clock water supply.

Punjab AAP President Aman Arora said the party is committed to delivering these promises immediately after assuming office.

The manifesto has been prepared based on public consultations, ensuring a people-centric approach. Arora assured that all projects would commence without delay, demonstrating the party's focus on transparency and accountability in governance.

The five guarantees for Jalandhar are 100 electric buses with charging stations in the city; round-the-clock supply of drinking water; large-scale parking facilities with CCTV surveillance; elimination of 28 waste dumps to ensure a clean and healthier city environment; and restoring sports glory with the establishment of sports memorials and the revival of key sports landmarks like Burton Park.

Arora told the media that AAP is ready to bring real change to Jalandhar.“These guarantees are not just promises; they are our commitments to the people of this great city. As soon as AAP's mayor takes office, work on these projects will begin without delay.”

He highlighted the party's track record of delivering on promises across the state under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership. He expressed confidence that the party would secure victory in all wards, given the overwhelming support from the people of Jalandhar.

The launch of 100 electric buses will help tackle pollution and improve public transport.

Acknowledging the serious issue of water scarcity in Jalandhar, AAP promises the supply clean drinking water to every household. Special efforts will be made to replace and upgrade the city's outdated water pipelines.

Building on the successful clearance of the Model Town waste dump, AAP pledges to remove all 28 waste dumps across Jalandhar. The party will ensure a clean and healthier city environment by systematically addressing the solid waste management crisis.