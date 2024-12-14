Will Smith Shuts Down Claims Linking Him To 'Diddy' Combs' 'Controversial' Parties: 'Ain't Been Nowhere Near That Man'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Will Smith has publicly addressed rumors linking him to Sean“Diddy” Combs' alleged controversial parties, which have come under scrutiny following a series of lawsuits alleging drugging and sexual assault. During a live performance at The Observatory North Park in San Diego on Thursday (December 12) the and firmly denied any involvement, dismissing speculation and memes suggesting otherwise. "Ain't been nowhere near that man," Smith declared, setting the record straight in front of his audience.

Smith, speaking directly to the crowd, dismissed the speculation. "The world we're in right now is really hard for y'all to discern what's real and what's true," he said, according to TMZ. "I been seeing y'all memes and stuff. Some of the stuff is funny. But I haven't addressed any of this publicly, and I want to say this very clear: I don't have shit to do with Puffy, so y'all can stop all the memes. Stop all of that bullshit."

Emphasizing his stance, Smith continued, "I ain't been anywhere near no damn freak off. I do enough of my own shit, don't be putting me in other people's shit. I ain't been nowhere near that man, ain't did none of that stupid shit. So whatever y'all hearing, if somebody say that, it's a damn lie. I ain't even like baby oil."

The allegations against Combs have sparked widespread discussion online, leading to memes and speculation. Smith's firm denial aims to distance himself from the ongoing controversy.

Sean“Diddy” Combs , currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, is facing mounting legal challenges as new lawsuits emerge alleging sexual misconduct. Combs was arrested in September on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution.

In a recent development , three John Does filed lawsuits this week claiming they were drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs within the past five years. These allegations add to the growing list of lawsuits accusing the music mogul of predatory behavior at his infamous parties.

Earlier, another lawsuit refiled against Combs implicated rapper Jay-Z , alleging that he and Combs raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000. This marks Jay-Z as the second high-profile individual named in connection with the controversies surrounding Combs.

A woman who accused rappers Jay-Z and Sean“Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her at the age of 13 during an awards show after-party has acknowledged inconsistencies in her story. Her admission comes amid ongoing scrutiny as her lawyer has confirmed that they will continue to investigate and verify her claims.

The initial allegations, which have sparked significant public attention, asserted that the two prominent music industry figures were involved in the assault in question.

As the investigation proceeds, the case has placed both Jay-Z and Sean Combs in the spotlight. This development marks a critical moment as the legal proceedings continue to unfold.