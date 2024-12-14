Matrix Comsec Wins The Coveted CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13th December, 2024, Vadodara, India: Matrix Comsec, a pioneer in Security and solutions, was honored with the CII Industrial Innovation Award 2024, recognizing Matrix as one among the Top 75 Most Innovative Companies in India. The award was presented at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards ceremony held in New Delhi on 13th December 2024. Instituted by CII in 2014, the CII Industrial Innovation Awards celebrate visionary enterprises across various segments. These prestigious awards aim to recognize and honor the brightest innovators in the Indian industry, showcasing organizations that lead through innovation and excellence.



The selection process for the top awards and the list of the most innovative companies involved a rigorous evaluation, including detailed presentations and interactions with a Grand Jury. This unbiased assessment evaluated multiple aspects, such as the organization's innovation culture, innovation management practices, inputs to innovation, and the tangible results achieved through innovation.



Sharing his perspective on this recognition, Ganesh Jivani, CEO, Managing Director, Matrix said,“It is indeed an honour to win this prestigious award and I extend my gratitude to CII for this recognition. Innovation really has been the DNA of Matrix right from its inception. I thank our technology and product management teams for their dedication to building innovative and world-class quality solutions. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical Security and Telecom solutions in more than 50 countries including many first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers and world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix is committed to innovating and designing cutting-edge high-performance products. This accreditation is a validation of Matrix's innovation and design capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions.”

