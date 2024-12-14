Tracking The Leakage Of German Assault Rifles In Philippines

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Police have seized several rare German assault rifles in the Philippines' conflict-affected Bangsamoro in recent months.

The weapons almost certainly came from stocks, highlighting a persistent security challenge as the region tries to overcome decades of insurgency, and violence. They also point to a commendable Philippine government practice.

On November 9, a local official handed over four weapons to the in the violence-ridden municipality of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, in the heart of the conflict-affected Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The weapons included two assault rifles with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) markings and two Heckler & Koch HK416 assault rifles, which were apparently surrendered to the official by local residents.

Such surrenders are common in Bangsamoro, where a 2014 peace agreement between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) created an opportunity to collect illicit weapons in one of Southeast Asia's most arms-saturated regions.

Recently, the government launched an amnesty campaign that works with local community leaders to secure illicit weapons in exchange for material assistance from the state. The program has yielded hundreds of firearms since its launch in late 2023.

But the HK-416 rifles are unique. They are not available on the civilian market and they are only used by select police and military units.

German arms transfer data suggests they could have only been exported to the Philippines between 2006 and 2012. The authorities have seized these rifles on at least three other occasions in 2024, all in close proximity to each other.

The first seizure occurred in February when police arrested a local arms trafficker during a sting operation in nearby Cotabato City. In May, police seized another HK-416 from an outlaw MILF commander in Sultan Kudarat, just north of Cotabato City. Police seized another in July after spotting armed men in a vehicle at a traffic checkpoint in nearby South Cotabato Province.

These incidents are remarkably close in time and place, as HK-416s have not been seen in illicit circulation in any other part of the Philippines. There is also no indication they have been seized before 2024. The fact that government forces have collected several of these rifles in different contexts suggests there are more out there and that they were diverted in a systematic way.

This raises a key question: how did these modern, high-end rifles that were procured in limited numbers for elite units (the German data suggests only 800 rifles were exported to the Philippines) end up floating around in illicit possession throughout southwest Mindanao?