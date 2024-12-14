What's Behind China's Nvidia Monopoly Investigation?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's State Administration of Regulation is investigating American giant Nvidia for potential violation of anti-monopoly laws and an agreement on Nvidia's of Mellanox Technologies in 2020.

The first allegation makes sense only as retaliation against the latest round of US sanctions on China, but the second may hold water. Nvidia is disputing the allegations.

In any case, Nvidia has denied rumors that it plans to reduce sales to China, which accounted for 15% of its revenue in the three months to October (Nvidia's fiscal third quarter). In fact, Nvidia is expanding its presence in China with a focus on areas not subject to export controls, including autonomous driving.

For China to accuse Nvidia of monopoly practices seems illogical because US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) have already undermined the company's core data center business there by banning the export of its most advanced GPU processors to China.

On the contrary, perhaps China should thank the US government for giving Huawei and other Chinese IC design companies the opportunity and a strong incentive to build up their own AI processor business while their most formidable competitor's hands are tied.

In 2022, the BIS banned exports of Nvidia's top-end A100 and H100 processors to China. In 2023, it banned exports of the A800, a dumbed-down version of the A100 designed specifically to meet BIS requirements.

The A800 was a best seller in China so the BIS lowered the bar, forcing Nvidia to design another chip, the H20, with even lower performance. But Chinese AI processors, led by Huawei's 910B, proved to be competitive with the H20, which has not sold well in China. And Huawei claims that its successor, the 910C, matches the performance of Nvidia's H100.

In any case, Baidu, Tencent and other Chinese customers began switching to Huawei and other domestic chips when it became clear that US sanctions were not based on strict technical criteria related to national security as US government officials claim but could be changed at any time simply to punish China.