عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air Defense Forces Activated In Kyiv Region Against Enemy Drones

Air Defense Forces Activated In Kyiv Region Against Enemy Drones


12/14/2024 12:17:00 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region during an attack by enemy drones.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are working in the region,” the post says.

Citizens were urged not to film the work of Ukrainian defenders, as well as not to neglect safety rules and stay in shelters until the air raid was over.

Read also: Explosions occurred in Odesa - media

As reported, an air alert was declared in several regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones.

Illustrative photo: 126th separate territorial defense brigade

MENAFN14122024000193011044ID1108992224


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search