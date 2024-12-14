Air Defense Forces Activated In Kyiv Region Against Enemy Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region during an attack by enemy drones.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are working in the region,” the post says.

Citizens were urged not to the work of Ukrainian defenders, as well as not to neglect safety rules and stay in shelters until the air raid was over.

Explosions occurred in Odesa -

As reported, an air alert was declared in several regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones.

Illustrative photo: 126th separate territorial defense brigade