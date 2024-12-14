Dark Eagle: US Bears Hypersonic Claws At China, Russia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) With a thunderous launch, the US Army's Dark Eagle hypersonic missile has just blazed past years of delays, signaling a bold new surge in America's race for long-range precision firepower against China and Russia.

This month, The War Zone reported that the US successfully test-fired its Dark Eagle hypersonic missile from a trailer-based launcher at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The test marks a significant milestone after years of delays due to launcher issues.

The test, conducted by the US Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) and the US Navy Strategic Systems Programs, involved the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), also known as the common All Up Round (AUR) missile.

The report notes that the missile, which the US Navy plans to deploy on Zumwalt-class destroyers and Block V Virginia-class submarines, achieved hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 5.

The War Zone says that various aircraft, including NASA's WB-57F and the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) HALO jets, observed the test, demonstrating the missile's capability to reach target distances at hypersonic speeds.

The report also notes that US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro highlighted the test's importance in advancing the US military's hypersonic capabilities.

The report states this successful launch signifies progress toward fielding the Dark Eagle system, with the first complete LRHW battery expected by fiscal year 2025. It adds that developing hypersonic weapons is crucial for maintaining US military superiority, particularly in potential conflicts in the Pacific.

As the US Army transitions from drawn-out counterinsurgency missions in the Middle East to countering Russia in Europe and China in the Pacific, it faces the daunting task of reinventing itself to address the near-peer challenges. Capabilities providing long-range precision fires (LRPF), such as LRHW, are critical to this transformation.