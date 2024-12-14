Ukrainian Forces Intercept Nearly Dozen Enemy Drones Approaching Kyiv Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 14, the Defense Forces of Ukraine intercepted and destroyed about 10 Russian drones that threatened the city of Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The air alert in the capital was announced twice and lasted three and a half hours in total. The drones were coming in waves from various directions.

Following the downing of the UAV, debris was observed falling in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Preliminary data indicates that the debris impacted an open area, and there were no casualties.

The information is being updated and clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of December 14, air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region during an attack by Russian drones.

Photo: Rubizh Brigade