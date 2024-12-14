Largo-Scale Attack: IAEA Received Information About 'Military Objects' Observed Flying Near Npps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) stated that his team was informed of air“military objects” observed flying near Ukrainian nuclear power during a large-scale Russian attack.

His statement was published on the IAEA website , Ukrinform reports.

“One of the IAEA teams deployed in Ukraine was forced to shelter and reported hearing explosive detonations at mid-distance,” the statement says.

Additionally, the team at the South Ukraine NPP was informed that military objects were observed flying approximately 300 meters from the site.



“For the third time in less than a month, several units of the Khmelnytskyy, Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power plants (NPPs) lowered their power levels during widespread military activities in the country, while air raid alarms sounded at the three sites,” Director General Grossi said.

He noted that the growing instability of Ukraine's power infrastructure, as a result of frequent military attacks in recent months, is impacting the ability to safely operate the country's nuclear power plants.

Grossi stressed that NPPs need reliable connections to the grid both to transmit the electricity they produce and to receive off-site power for reactor cooling.

As Ukrinform reported, the IAEA stated on Friday that five of the nine units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced their capacity following a large-scale Russian missile attack.