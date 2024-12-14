MP CM To Inaugurate Sarsi Resort In Shahdol, 200-Bed Hospital In Mauganj Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 14 (IANS) Chief Mohan Yadav will on Saturday inaugurate the Sarsi Island Resort that has been built and developed by the Madhya Pradesh Department in Shahdol district.

Located in the middle of the Son river, the Sarsi Island Resort is entirely surrounded by water and can only be accessed via boat services from Itma Ghat and Markandeya Ghat.

The Sarsi Island Resort features 10 eco-friendly huts.

"These beautiful huts are designed to offer visitors an experience of a lifetime and the accommodations are a perfect amalgam of comfort with sustainability," a senior official of the tourism department said.

The resort is located near prominent tourist destinations, most prominent among them being the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR).

The tiger reserve is of vital importance considering its diverse flora and fauna and is known for the healthy population of tigers and a wide variety of herbivores.

It is unique from the point of biodiversity, as it comprises hills, rivers, marshes and meadows and consequently, a diverse vegetation.

Apart from tigers, as many as 34 species of mammals have been listed and nearly 260 species of birds and 70 species of butterfly can be found there. It will be a major attraction for the tourists staying at the island resort.

Set on the picturesque backwaters of the Bansagar Dam in Shahdol district of the state, the Sarsi Island Resort has been built with modern facilities to attract all class of tourists.

Beside a gym, a library, and a kid's play zone, a conference room has also been built where business meetings and other events can also be organised.

Officials said the Sarsi resort has been developed to draw tourists along with boosting regional tourism that will support the local economy in turn.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Yadav will visit Mauganj district to inaugurate a newly-built 200-bed hospital and will also lay the foundation of several other projects in the area.

Notably, Mauganj, which was a part of Rewa district, was made a separate district last year.

The Madhya Pradesh government has promised to provide all facilities to the new district to aid in its development.