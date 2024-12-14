Enemy Attacks 10 Settlements Of Zaporizhzhia Region Yesterday
Date
12/14/2024 1:08:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 13, the occupiers struck 10 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region 166 times.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops carried out two air strikes on Malynivka. A total of 73 UAVs of various modifications were deployed in attacks on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, and Novodarivka.
Novodanylivka was shelled twice with MLRS. As many as 89 artillery shelling attacks were carried out on the territory of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malyshivka, Olhivske, and Novodarivka,” he wrote.
Read also:
Air defense forces activated in Kyiv
region against enemy drones
There were five reports of destruction or damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.
As Ukrinform reported, three employees of the State Emergency Service were wounded in Russia's attack on Stepnohirsk yesterday.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
MENAFN14122024000193011044ID1108992261
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.