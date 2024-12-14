Enemy Attacks 10 Settlements Of Zaporizhzhia Region Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 13, the occupiers struck 10 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region 166 times.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russian carried out two air strikes on Malynivka. A total of 73 UAVs of various modifications were deployed in on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, and Novodarivka.

Novodanylivka was shelled twice with MLRS. As many as 89 artillery shelling attacks were carried out on the territory of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malyshivka, Olhivske, and Novodarivka,” he wrote.

Air defense forces activated inregion against enemy drones

There were five reports of destruction or damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, three employees of the State Emergency Service were wounded in Russia's attack on Stepnohirsk yesterday.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA