TNS Expands U.S. Presence With Grand Opening Of Brickell City Centre Store In Miami

- said Paola Toro, Marketing Director at TNS. MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The renowned Colombian youth brand Tennis, know in the United States as TNS, continues its rapid expansion with the successful opening of its third store in the state of Florida, located in the heart of Brickell at the exclusive Brickell City Centre in Miami.The grand opening brought together over 25 fashion enthusiasts, models, actresses, Miami socialites, lifestyle and fashion digital content creators. Attendees enjoyed a unique HAT BAR experience where they created their own personal hat looks, with charms and Colombian crafts, while exploring TNS's highly anticipated Holiday Collection, showcasing the brand's distinctive blend of practicality and style.This new Brickell City Centre store located at 242B follows the success of TNS's latest openings in Dadeland Mall and Sawgrass Mall, solidifying its presence in one of Miami's most prestigious shopping districts.“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our Brickell store and the launch of our U.S. Holiday Collection,” said Paola Toro, Marketing Director at TNS.“This collection is inspired by the magic of the season, and we hope to bring joy and style to every celebration as we infuse the latest trends with our rich Latin culture.”A Holiday Collection Like No OtherThe TNS Holiday Collection, now available in stores and online, is inspired by five key themes:Glam Nights: Sophisticated pieces featuring lace, animal prints, and furry textures, perfect for evening occasions.Artisan: Garments that highlight craftsmanship with intricate embroidery and artisanal techniques.Romantic Resort: Feminine, summery designs in linen with romantic prints, ideal for seasonal getaways.Eclectic: A modern, trendy style featuring rugby sweatshirts, polo collars, and layered looks.Double Denim: Denim-centric ensembles that explore the fabric's versatility for bold, complete looks.Each piece embodies the brand's dedication to creating versatile clothing, allowing wearers to seamlessly transition from casual to elegant, a hallmark that has captivated young adults and teenagers worldwide.A Commitment to Youthful, Accessible FashionSince opening its first Florida store at Dadeland Mall, TNS has become a favorite for its innovative, high-quality designs and its unique Colombian touch. This new store reinforces TNS's mission to bring accessible, stylish fashion to the U.S. market.The entire Holiday Collection is now available online at and at TNS's three flagship stores in Dadeland Mall, Sawgrass Mall, and the brand-new Brickell City Centre location.About TNSFounded in Colombia, TNS is a youth fashion brand that merges the latest global trends with high-quality craftsmanship and a unique style. With a growing footprint in the United States, TNS continues to captivate a young, diverse audience seeking versatile, accessible fashion for every occasion.Follow TNS: Instagram: Website:

