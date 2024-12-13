ICRC Not Contacted By Russia Regarding Exchange Of Over 600 Pows President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed during a meeting with the families of prisoners on Friday that the Russians had not approached them regarding the exchange of more than 600 prisoners of war.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

Vereshchuk highlighted that Russia has intensified the spread of disinformation on humanitarian issues as part of its ongoing war against Ukraine.

"Russia claims it is ready to exchange over 600 prisoners of war and accuses us of refusing. However, neither the Coordinating Headquarters for POWs nor the ICRC has received such a request. This was confirmed today by representatives of the Coordinating Headquarters and the ICRC during a meeting with families of the POWs," Vereshchuk said.

She also addressed another Russian claim that Ukraine is blocking humanitarian corridors in Kursk region for Russian civilians.

"Russia has not submitted any requests for a humanitarian corridor in Kursk region either to the Ukrainian side or to the ICRC. If such requests are made, they will be duly addressed. Currently, these are just media manipulations aimed at distorting public opinion in Ukraine and among partner nations," she emphasized.

As previously reported, according to some media, Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova released a list of over 600 individuals, alleging they were prisoners of war that Ukraine "refuses" to accept. Ukrainian officials have dismissed these claims as false and part of Russia's information warfare tactics.