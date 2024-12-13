Celebrating The Holidays When A Loved One Has Dementia: Gerontologist Shares Valuable Tips

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After caring for her grandmother, who had dementia, it was important for Dr. Macie Smith to share what she learned with other families to spare them from the struggle to find basic information on optimal care.

For more than 24 years, Dr. Macie P. Smith has been helping family caregivers and their loved ones navigate diagnoses of Alzheimer's and dementia.

Dr. Macie P. Smith is an award-winning Alzheimer's and dementia educator and author with decades of experience working with aging and vulnerable populations.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holidays can be a joyful but challenging time when a loved one has Alzheimer's or dementia. Keeping surroundings familiar, letting your loved one help in ways they can, and connecting through meaningful conversations are all ways to include your loved one in the celebration, says gerontologist and licensed social worker Dr. Macie P. Smith.

“When people are engaged and they feel valuable and they feel worthy, you have a better outcome,” Smith said.“When someone has a condition that impairs their cognitive ability, we have to speak to the heart and the soul - and I don't think we do that enough.”

For more than 24 years, Smith has been helping family caregivers and their loved ones navigate diagnoses of Alzheimer's and dementia. In her new book, A Dementia Caregiver Called to Action: The Journey , she covers communication concerns and shares tips for providing care and where to look for local respite services - all of which can come in handy during the holidays.

“As we age - and as we live we are aging - we are going to need help with some level of support or care,” Smith said.“No one is exempt from providing care or from needing care, so being able to better understand what caregiving entails and how truly it is a blessing to be able to care for someone else ... you can never put a dollar amount on it.”

In her book, Smith takes readers through the logical progression of a dementia care experience, beginning with how to recognize potential symptoms before the diagnosis and what questions to ask the individual's primary care physician. She then describes what to expect after a dementia diagnosis, answers common questions and details a range of care options available to dementia patients.

“Although there's not a cure for progressive types of dementia, like Alzheimer's, there is care - your care,” Dr. Smith added.“So, here's to getting ahead of the journey.”

Emmy-winning TV host and bestselling author Leeza Gibbons said,“Macie has a unique way of supporting caregivers through real-world scenarios and practical guidance. I've seen her make the challenge much more manageable for many at the end of their ropes. If you need a basic starting position for dementia care, this book is for you.”

About the Author

Dr. Macie P. Smith has over 24 years of expertise as a licensed social worker and gerontologist, dedicated to serving aging and vulnerable populations alongside their family caregivers. Her multifaceted role encompasses conducting research, crafting programs, evaluating their efficacy and facilitating professional development training in the pivotal areas of healthcare management, family caregiving, Alzheimer's, dementia and cognitive impairment.

At the helm of Diversified Training Consultants Group, Smith spearheads a dynamic Geriatric Care Management company committed to enhancing education and training standards for both healthcare professionals and family caregivers.

She is an HBCU alum, attaining her bachelor's and master's from South Carolina State University. She now serves as vice chair of the Board of Trustees at her alma mater. Smith earned her Doctor of Education degree from Nova Southeastern University.

For more information, please visit , or follow her on Instagram (drmaciep) Facebook (drmaciepsmith) and LinkedIn ( ).

Amazon link:

A Dementia Caregiver Called to Action: The Journey

Paperback: ‎ 59 pages

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8879607659

Available from Amazon

