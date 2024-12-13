Clorox Named A Chemical Footprint Project Frontrunner

(MENAFN- 3BL) We know what goes into our products is important to consumers, which is why using ingredients that are both effective and safe is a top priority.

Clorox's recognition in the seventh Chemical Footprint Project Report , led by Clean Production Action , reflects our commitment to enhancing chemical management while advancing transparency and safer alternatives.

In support of our efforts to reduce the chemical footprint of our cleaning products, in 2021 we began participating in the Chemical Footprint Project to evaluate both our domestic retail and professional cleaning product portfolios.

The Chemical Footprint Project is an initiative that helps companies like Clorox measure and disclose data related to the chemistries used in their products. We're using the group's benchmarking tool to assess and manage our retail and professional cleaning products' chemical footprints while evaluating expansion to other product categories.

This year, Clorox and 11 other companies achieved the CFP Frontrunner award by scoring 80 or more points in the organization's survey, which assesses performance across four pillars of chemical safety: management strategy, chemical inventory, footprint measurement, and disclosure and verification.

This recognition is a meaningful step forward in our journey to create products that support healthy lives, and we remain committed to building on this progress to further advance safety, transparency and sustainability in the years to come.

Learn more about Clorox's product stewardship efforts here .