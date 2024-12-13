Amy Brotherson Selected As Top Founder & Innovator Of The Year In Public Speaking By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amy Brotherson, Mental Counselor and Speaker, was recently selected as Top Founder & Innovator of the Year in Public Speaking for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith close to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Brotherson has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Ms. Brotherson is a motivational and professional speaker as well as a distinguished licensed clinical social worker who established Hope Unlimited in 2017. As a mental health counselor, she sees children through adults, specializing in play therapy, family therapy, couples therapy, marriage counseling, and individual therapy. Ms. Brotherson is trained in multiple modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, Theraplay, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, and mindfulness. Taking a holistic approach to treatment, her goal is to help her patients work through various stressful and traumatic situations.In addition to treating patients, Ms. Brotherson oversees two therapists at her office, all of whom are a part of her practice. She also actively supervises, mentors, and trains students, helping them prepare for their future clinical roles. Furthermore, Ms. Brotherson is active as a public speaker in her field, lecturing at area universities and before religious groups about parenting and the importance of mental health. Adding to her expertise, she began teaching courses in human development and family relationships at Utah Tech University in 2021.Ms. Brotherson's areas of expertise include but are not limited to mental health counseling, public speaking, and crisis intervention.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Brotherson studied Social Work, Psychology, and Behavior allows her to help you understand people's patterns. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Southern Utah University and a Master of Social Work from the University of Utah. She also completed her credentials for her license in Clinical Social Worker.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Brotherson has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was awarded Excellence in Mental Health Care from Marquis Who's Who. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the Bellagio in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Founder & Innovator of the Year in Public Speaking.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Brotherson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Brotherson attributes her success to her hard work, dedication, and hope for the future. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

