Compressor Vendors Exploring Hydrogen Production Technologies As Emissions Regulations Dominate The Climate Agenda

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressor Growth Opportunities in the Hydrogen Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis of the global compressors in the emerging hydrogen sector discusses key trends and insights into the opportunities available for compressor vendors. Significant developments in hydrogen production from fossil fuels with carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) have been made despite marginal growth in production from announced projects.

The market opportunity for compressors in hydrogen production and distribution is substantial. In North America and Europe, many large-scale projects involved in low-emissions hydrogen in refining, chemicals, and steel manufacturing reached final investment decisions (FID) in 2023, indicating positive growth prospects. China is a leader in this space, backed by its strength in mass manufacturing clean energy technologies. Other regions also show increased government investment in hydrogen technologies.

Low-emissions hydrogen remains an emerging sector and, consequently, faces uncertainties in costs and the need to scale in the future. It is expected that as hydrogen hubs are established in the upcoming years, steel and shipping applications will offer opportunities. As part of the infrastructure, the compressors used will also need modification. Hydrogen's versatile nature as a fuel, a chemical feedstock, or converted into methane and methanol makes it an important consideration for energy companies.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED



What are the types of compressors and their applications?

What are the factors enabling growth?

How is the hydrogen market performing? What areas should compressor vendors look at to benefit from the hydrogen market?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Compressors Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Market Landscape

Air Compressor Applications in Hydrogen

Ecosystem Depicting Compressor Usage at Various Stages

Key Compressor Types

Compressor Vendors' Approach to Market Entry in Hydrogen

Key Developments in Compressor Technologies for Hydrogen Role of Compressors in the Efficiency of Hydrogen Production

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Demand for Grey and Blue Hydrogen

Growth Opportunity 2: Rising Demand for Energy Transportation and Storage Growth Opportunity 3: Opportunities for Solution Providers

Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900