David A. Host Publishes Debut Book Harvest Town

CASCADIA, PACIFIC NORTHWEST, CANADA, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --David A. Host , a retired professional with a distinguished career in the IT industry, has recently published his debut novel, Harvest Town, a chilling thriller that delves into the dark world of illegal organ harvesting.Set in the sleepy town of Norton, Washington, Harvest Town tells the story of mysterious disappearances of both people and pets. As the town's residents grow fearful, a trio of former Marines takes it upon themselves to investigate. What they uncover is a shocking and sinister consortium specializing in the harvesting of human organs and tissues for sale on the black market. As the investigation deepens, innocent lives are endangered by the ruthless organization behind the crimes, leading to a thrilling journey of redemption and revenge.When asked about the inspiration behind his novel, Host commented,“The gift of life is precious and priceless. The shortage of human organs for those in need of lifesaving transplants is staggering. People will do anything to prolong their lives, regardless of the consequences to others. I wanted to write about how the human body is invaluable and should never be exploited. Evil must be confronted at all costs. I hope readers enjoy my first novel.”Harvest Town offers a chilling exploration of the black market for human organs while immersing readers in the terrifying reality of living in a town where people are disappearing under mysterious circumstances. It is a gripping tale that combines suspense, mystery, and the moral complexities surrounding life and death.For those interested in reading Harvest Town, the book is available for purchase on Amazon .About the AuthorDavid A. Host is a retired professional who enjoys life in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. A lover of all sports, Host particularly enjoys activities on the water, boating, hiking, playing golf, and pickleball. A devout Christian, he treasures time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends. The host is currently working on his second novel, continuing to embrace the unique process of writing.

