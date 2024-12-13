Sybiha Discusses Strengthening Ukraine's, EU's Defense Industries With Commissioner Kubilius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following a massive Russian missile attack, Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha met with newly appointed EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius to discuss bolstering the EU's defense-industrial base and increasing in Ukraine's defense industry.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister reported this on social media, as seen by Ukrinform.

"Welcomed Andrius Kubilius on his first visit to Kyiv as EU Commissioner for Defense and Space. After the morning in shelters due to Russia's massive air attack, we got down to business discussing steps to boost EU defense industrial base and investment in Ukraine's defense industry," Sybiha wrote.

Earlier, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová, mentioned that Commissioner Kubilius had started his Friday morning, December 13, in a shelter in Kyiv due to the Russian missile attack.

On the same day, December 13, an American delegation also arrived in Kyiv amid the large-scale Russian missile strikes.

As previously reported, Russia launched a significant number of missiles and deployed MiG-31K aircraft from the Savasleyka airbase in an attack on Ukraine. Air raid alert sounded across the country, with energy infrastructure being a primary target.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia hadlaunched 93 missiles during the attack, 81 of which were successfully intercepted, including 11 cruise missiles downed by F-16 fighter jets. Additionally, nearly 200 drones were used in the assault.