Cryptonewsbreaks WEEX, K9 Finance DAO Partner To Launch Projects On Shibarium Blockchain

WEEX , a leading Cryptocurrency exchange platform, recently announced a strategic partnership with
K9 Finance DAO , the official DeFi protocol of Shiba Inu (“SHIB”). The partnership is geared toward the launch of projects on Shibarium, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. Shibarium is designed to address high gas fees and slow transaction speeds within the SHIB ecosystem. According to the announcement, WEEX selects premium projects from the thousands available on the Shibarium chain for its Launchpad and will list them on WEEX, supporting the SHIB community. For its part, K9 Finance DAO aims to bring decentralized finance to Shibarium and incentivize developers to build products on Shibarium through rewards. Hundreds of projects are expected to be created on Shibarium over the next 12 months. In addition, the announcement noted that Andrew Weiner, VP of WEEX Global, will attend the
Blockchain Futurist Conference . Scheduled for August 13-14, 2024, the conference is sponsored by WEEX, SHIB and K9 Finance DAO.
