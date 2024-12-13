Cryptonewsbreaks WEEX, K9 Finance DAO Partner To Launch Projects On Shibarium Blockchain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WEEX , a leading exchange platform, recently announced a strategic partnership with

K9 Finance DAO , the official DeFi protocol of (“SHIB”). The partnership is geared toward the launch of projects on Shibarium, an Layer 2 blockchain. Shibarium is designed to address high fees and slow transaction speeds within the ecosystem. According to the announcement, WEEX selects premium projects from the thousands available on the Shibarium chain for its Launchpad and will list them on WEEX, supporting the SHIB community. For its part, K9 Finance DAO aims to bring decentralized finance to Shibarium and incentivize developers to build products on Shibarium through rewards. Hundreds of projects are expected to be created on Shibarium over the next 12 months. In addition, the announcement noted that Andrew Weiner, VP of WEEX Global, will attend the

Blockchain Futurist Conference . Scheduled for August 13-14, 2024, the conference is sponsored by WEEX, SHIB and K9 Finance DAO.

To view the full article, visit



About WEEX

WEEX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. Shiba Inu development advocates have identified WEEX as the primary platform for all new qualified projects emerging from Shibarium hackathons and developer communities worldwide. For more information about the company, visit

.

About K9 Finance DAO

K9 Finance DAO is the official DeFi Protocol of Shiba Inu. It aims to bring decentralized finance to Shibarium and incentivize developers to build products on Shibarium through rewards. For more information, visit

.

