Prime Minister Checks On White Beds Society's Fire Victims, Gives Instructions To Complete Probe

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- Prime Jaafar Hassan assessed the of those hurt in the fire that started this morning, in one of the White Beds Society's departments in Amman.Along with the Minister of Communication, the Minister of Interior, and the Minister of Social Development, the Prime Minister visited the in the Al-Bashir and Al-Tutanji hospitals to assess their circumstances and emphasize the importance of giving them the medical attention they require.The Prime Minister sent his deepest sympathies and condolences to the association members who perished in the fire.Hassan gave the Ministry of Social Development instructions to supply the essential supplies and care for the cases that were transferred to different shelters.In order to ascertain the causes of the fire that killed several residents and injured others from this beloved group in our society, the Prime Minister also instructed the relevant authorities to complete their investigations.