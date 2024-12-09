Notre Dame Cathedral: Crowd Behind Grand Opening

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Notre Dame Cathedral, known as a symbol of the Political and
economic crisis in Europe and the West due to the massive fire
'accident', has finally been restored and returned to the service
of the Christian community. Although the incident was claimed to be
an accident, analysts have not ruled out that there were many
political motives behind the Cathedral fire.
On April 15, 2019, amid political turmoil in France, a massive
blaze at Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris devastated a large
part of the church, leaving the landmark's roof entirely destroyed
and the iconic spire collapsed.
The famous French writer Victor Hugo, in his novel Notre Dame de
Paris, better known as The Hunchback of Notre Dame, used
expressions such as“great edifice” and“the work of centuries”
about Notre Dame Cathedral, emphasizing its product of human
intelligence. He also described the magnificence of the Cathedral,
which was built by human hands.
But over time, the Cathedral began to literally become a center
of suicides. Dominique Venner, the far-right French essayist who
shot himself before the altar of Notre Dame Cathedral astounded the
Parisians. Although many have linked the cause of his suicide to
Islam, in fact, Venner was lamenting the crisis in which Europe was
rapidly falling into decline. He strongly protested against
same-sex marriage and the migrant chaos in France and Europe. His
views were based on the preservation of a pure Christian society
and the prevention of unhealthy traditions that infected society.
By committing suicide, Verner expressed his frustration with the
threat that France and the European world as a whole would face and
his desire to get rid of it.
So it turns out that the Notre Dame fire accident was a cry from
the entire Christendom and a stark message about the miserable
state the country was in. Accidents are often caused by
carelessness, which can result in devastating consequences, as we
usually assume.
The 2019 Notre-Dame fire was also characterized as a reflection
of the building's historical weight, such as the political motives
and the lack of governments ruling the country in a proper manner.
It also vented anger against the Macron government, which came to
power in France in 2017 but failed to deliver on its promises.
Crowd Behind the Grand Opening
Massive protests broke out in France amid the ongoing political
crisis in the country. Thousands of workers took to the streets in
Paris, demanding French President Emmanuel Macron's resignation.
According to news releases, the protest was organised by
'discontented public workers'.
Despite all this, the bells of Notre Dame rang again, as French
President Emmanuel Macron said in the reopening ceremony of the
world-famous cathedral in Paris. The opening of this magnificent
building welcomed the world's famous leaders, including the US
President-elect Donald Trump. Many have said Macron's organizing
the opening ceremony is a glimpse of hope for standing upright in
his presidential position, despite heavy protests calling for his
immediate resignation. In addition, the ceremony came at the end of
a challenging week for the French president, after the collapse of
the government, which left the country with no prospect or
plan.
Macron on the ropes after his hung parliament leaves him
an undesirable choice
Emmanuel Macron's new government faced no-confidence votes less
than 12 hours after it was unveiled.
Michel Barnier, the French prime minister, unveiled his new
centre-right cabinet, awarding plum posts such as interior and
finance ministers to mainstream conservatives and Macron allies,
provoking anger from the opposition and threats to topple the
government.
Thus, three months after he was appointed prime minister by
French President Emmanuel Macron, Michel Barnier and his government
were toppled on Wednesday, December 4, after a majority of MPs
voted in favor of a motion of no-confidence.
Many asked a question – Why so early?
For the first time in over sixty years, the National Assembly
lower house toppled the incumbent government, approving a
no-confidence motion that had been proposed by the hard left but
which crucially was backed by the far right headed by Marine Le
Pen.
Barnier's rapid ejection from office comes after snap
parliamentary elections this summer which resulted in a hung
parliament with no party having an overall majority and the
far-right holding the key to the government's survival.
President Emmanuel Macron now has the unenviable choice of
picking a viable successor with over two years of his presidential
term left.
