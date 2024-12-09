Media reports US to pay for sex-change surgery expenses for mail bomber

(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly approved taxpayer funding for gender reassignment surgery for a prison inmate convicted of sending mail bombs to the DOJ headquarters in Washington. The inmate, initially unidentified in court documents, filed a lawsuit for sex-change surgery last December. According to a status report from the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Gender Dysphoria Committee cleared the inmate, identified as David Cassady, 55, for surgery, with the procedure set to take place soon.



Cassady has been serving a life sentence since 1993 for multiple charges, including aggravated sodomy and gang-related offenses. In April 2024, he was charged with making bombs and sending them to a federal courthouse in Alaska and the DOJ headquarters. Cassady allegedly created the bombs in 2019-2020 while incarcerated at a Georgia prison.



The federal indictment against Cassady includes charges of making an unregistered destructive device, mailing a destructive device, and attempting to maliciously use an explosive. Cassady has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Despite this, the DOJ has referred to him as a woman in a legal brief supporting his request for a sex change at taxpayers' expense, while continuing to refer to him as a man in the bomb case.



Cassady’s case follows a precedent set by Peter “Donna” Langan, the first federal inmate to receive taxpayer-funded gender-reassignment surgery in 2023.

